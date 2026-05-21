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Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya film holds well; crosses 112 crore in 1st week

Karuppu box office collection day 7: The devotional fantasy action drama directed by RJ Balaji stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.

May 21, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Karuppu box office collection day 7: RJ Balaji's much-awaited, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu released in theatres on May 15. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and took a decent opening at the box office. Despite the dip on weekdays, the film has managed to hold its momentum and has crossed the 112 crore mark in its first week.

Karuppu's box office performance

Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya in a still from the RJ Balaji film.

As per the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, after a stellar first weekend, Karuppu saw a dip on Monday, collecting 14.30 crore and 12.75 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film saw a further dip and collected only 10.30 crore. On its first Thursday, the film collected 6.86 crore against 5128 shows. The film collected 5.76 crore in Tamil and 1.10 crore in Telugu. With this, the film's total now stands at 112.21 crore.

Several celebrities took to social media to praise Karuppu. Atlee recently took to Instagram and wrote, "Karuppu's movie was stunning. So entertaining to watch. Complete treat for family audience. Don’t miss this in the theatre, pure mass commercial blockbuster. Congratulations, RJ Balaji bro. Suriya..sir, you killed it. And to the entire team, congratulations.” He also praised technicians, including cinematographer G. K. Vishnu, music director Sai Abhyankkar, and editor R. Kalaivanan, calling their work “verithanam.”

 
rj balaji suriya trisha krishnan
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