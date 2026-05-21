Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya film holds well; crosses 112 crore in 1st week

Karuppu box office collection day 7: RJ Balaji's much-awaited, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu released in theatres on May 15. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and took a decent opening at the box office. Despite the dip on weekdays, the film has managed to hold its momentum and has crossed the ₹112 crore mark in its first week.

Karuppu's box office performance

Karuppu box office collection day 7: Suriya in a still from the RJ Balaji film.

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As per the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, after a stellar first weekend, Karuppu saw a dip on Monday, collecting ₹14.30 crore and ₹12.75 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film saw a further dip and collected only ₹10.30 crore. On its first Thursday, the film collected ₹6.86 crore against 5128 shows. The film collected ₹5.76 crore in Tamil and ₹1.10 crore in Telugu. With this, the film's total now stands at ₹112.21 crore.

Several celebrities took to social media to praise Karuppu. Atlee recently took to Instagram and wrote, "Karuppu's movie was stunning. So entertaining to watch. Complete treat for family audience. Don’t miss this in the theatre, pure mass commercial blockbuster. Congratulations, RJ Balaji bro. Suriya..sir, you killed it. And to the entire team, congratulations.” He also praised technicians, including cinematographer G. K. Vishnu, music director Sai Abhyankkar, and editor R. Kalaivanan, calling their work “verithanam.”

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{{^usCountry}} Suriya's wife and actor Jyotika also revealed being overwhelmed by Karuppu's success and told in a podcast with Sudhir Srinivasan, "Suriya loves telling good stories and makes sure there's a story in every film. But box office numbers are also required for the heroes and actors. No one is here to be at a loss. Definitely, it's very overwhelming." About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suriya's wife and actor Jyotika also revealed being overwhelmed by Karuppu's success and told in a podcast with Sudhir Srinivasan, "Suriya loves telling good stories and makes sure there's a story in every film. But box office numbers are also required for the heroes and actors. No one is here to be at a loss. Definitely, it's very overwhelming." About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The devotional fantasy action drama film is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The devotional fantasy action drama film is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T. S. Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the film, the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu disguises himself as a lawyer to fight corruption in a court system that exploits a young girl awaiting a liver transplant. With mixed-to-positive reviews from the critics, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far and also Suriya's highest-grosser, beating Singam 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the film, the guardian deity Vettai Karuppu disguises himself as a lawyer to fight corruption in a court system that exploits a young girl awaiting a liver transplant. With mixed-to-positive reviews from the critics, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far and also Suriya's highest-grosser, beating Singam 2. {{/usCountry}}

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