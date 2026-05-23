Karuppu becomes 1st film in 9 months to collect over 100 crore in Tamil Nadu; grosses 200 crore worldwide

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji’s film Karuppu is performing well at the box office after its release last week. The Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji-starrer has become the first Tamil film in nine months to collect over ₹100 crore just in Tamil Nadu. The film has now also grossed ₹200 crore worldwide in a week of its release. (Also Read: Karuppu: Flawed yet beautiful humans are the soul of Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's film, not guardian deities)

Karuppu crosses ₹ 100 crore mark just in TN and ₹ 200 crore worldwide

Suriya plays the lead in RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which is performing well worldwide.

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Sakthivelan, who distributed Karuppu in Tamil Nadu, revealed that the Suriya film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A historic milestone in my distribution journey. With #Karuppu crossing ₹100 CRORE in the Tamil Nadu Box Office, this is truly an emotional and proud moment beyond words.”

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{{^usCountry}} Karuppu collected ₹113.85 crore net in India in its first week, and its 8-day domestic collection stands at ₹121.65 crore. Out of this, the majority of the collections have come from the Tamil version, even though the film is performing decently well in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu also. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Karuppu collected ₹60 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to ₹200.86 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karuppu collected ₹113.85 crore net in India in its first week, and its 8-day domestic collection stands at ₹121.65 crore. Out of this, the majority of the collections have come from the Tamil version, even though the film is performing decently well in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu also. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Karuppu collected ₹60 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to ₹200.86 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This means that Karuppu has become the first film in nine months to cross the ₹100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. The last time this happened was when Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, was released in August last year. Coolie had collected ₹285.01 crore net in India and ₹518 crore worldwide. It had collected around ₹144 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that Karuppu has become the first film in nine months to cross the ₹100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. The last time this happened was when Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, was released in August last year. Coolie had collected ₹285.01 crore net in India and ₹518 crore worldwide. It had collected around ₹144 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

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Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankkar composed the film’s music.

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The film tells the story of how guardian deity Vettai Karuppu disguises himself as a lawyer named Saravanan to deliver justice to a father and daughter in need. Karuppu received mixed reviews upon its release, but the film was praised for its first half and the performances. The film hit screens on May 15, a day late due to financial issues. Karuppu is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 and Suriya’s highest-grossing film as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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