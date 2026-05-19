Karuppu director RJ Balaji says some audience have felt ‘divine intervention’, Suriya calls for first aid in theatres

Suriya is basking in the success of his latest release, Karuppu. The Tamil film released in theatres on May 15 has been performing well. The action entertainer has already crossed ₹147 crore worldwide. Fan reactions to shows have also gone viral on social media, with many seen in a trance-like state as they watched scenes from the film featuring a rendition of Karuppusamy.

Suriya thanked fans for the response to Karuppu.

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For the unversed, Karuppusamy means 'God' or 'Lord'. He is a fierce and deeply revered guardian deity (Kaaval Deivam) in Tamil, Malayalam, and Sri Lankan Hindu folk traditions. Worship of Karuppasamy is highly experiential. He is widely worshipped as a protector and the ultimate God of Justice, upholding morality. In Karuppu, there are scenes where Suriya transforms into Karuppusamy.

'We're hearing stories from across Tamil Nadu'

Director RJ Balaji took to his X account and wrote, “With Gratitude, and a Gentle Request To every single one of you who has walked into theatres and embraced Karuppu: THANK YOU! The love you've shown this film has been overwhelming, and beyond anything we imagined when we set out to make it. - of audiences cheering, weeping, We're hearing stories from across Tamil Nadu and beyond - and in many instances, being so deeply moved that they've experienced something far greater than cinema. Some have felt divine intervention within the theatre itself. To us, this is the highest blessing our film could have received.”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Let us protect that faith together, with grace’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Let us protect that faith together, with grace’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He went on to add a request for fans next. He said, “If you happen to be seated near someone who appears to be touched by divine energy during a screening, please be kind. Please be present. Help them with water, with space, with a steady hand. Inform the theatre staff so they can be cared for with dignity. A moment of compassion from a stranger is, in itself, a sacred act. To our exhibitors and theatre partners across Tamil Nadu, we humbly request you to keep your staff prepared and sensitive to these moments. Please treat every such moment with the reverence it deserves. Karuppu belongs to the people now. The faith you've brought into the theatre is what has made this film what it is. Let us protect that faith together, with grace. Love, RJ Balaji.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add a request for fans next. He said, “If you happen to be seated near someone who appears to be touched by divine energy during a screening, please be kind. Please be present. Help them with water, with space, with a steady hand. Inform the theatre staff so they can be cared for with dignity. A moment of compassion from a stranger is, in itself, a sacred act. To our exhibitors and theatre partners across Tamil Nadu, we humbly request you to keep your staff prepared and sensitive to these moments. Please treat every such moment with the reverence it deserves. Karuppu belongs to the people now. The faith you've brought into the theatre is what has made this film what it is. Let us protect that faith together, with grace. Love, RJ Balaji.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Suriya also wrote on his X account in Tamil, "#Karuppu My heartfelt thanks to my dear theatre owners, employees, and the administrative officials of the Producers Association and Distributors Association who stood as a firm support for the release, overcame all the obstacles that arose for the film, and are successfully screening it!

‘Provide appropriate first aid’

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“Furthermore, I kindly request those who become ecstatic upon seeing Karuppusamy in the theaters to provide appropriate first aid. At that time, I lovingly advise others to refrain from recording videos of it,” he added.

Karuppu is a fantasy action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. By the weekend, the film had already become Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing film for 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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