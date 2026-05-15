Karuppu producer says Suriya, Trisha Krishnan film carries ‘blood, struggles’ as it finally releases after delay

After a day of uncertainty on Thursday, Karuppu’s production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, broke its silence on the film’s release. RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer was delayed by a day due to financial issues faced by producer SR Prabhu. The production house stated on Friday that the film carries their ‘blood, struggles’ and more as it finally hits screens. (Also Read: Overwhelmed RJ Balaji recreates Jersey winning moment; hugs happy Trisha Krishnan at Karuppu's 1st screening. Watch)

Karuppu producer on Suriya-Trisha film

Suriya plays the lead role in RJ Balaji's actioner Karuppu.

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Around 5:15 AM on Friday, after a day of silence, Dream Warrior Pictures confirmed that Karuppu will finally be released. The production house posted a note that reads, “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude.”

They also acknowledged that the uncertainty was difficult for fans, writing, “We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!”

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{{^usCountry}} The producer ended the note by mentioning what went into the film’s release, writing, “This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!” About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The producer ended the note by mentioning what went into the film’s release, writing, “This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!” About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

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Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu. Suriya plays dual roles in the film as Karuppuswamy and Saravanan, while Trisha plays Preethi.

After the film was cleared for release, Balaji wrote on social media, “And finally, Karuppu from Today!!! (black heart emojis) Thank you all (holding back tears, folded hands and heart emojis),” while Suriya wrote, “Dear all…Thank you for being with us! (folded hands emoji) #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today!” The film was screened in Mumbai, Pune, and Varanasi due to an error by Qube on May 14, before receiving clearance from the producer.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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