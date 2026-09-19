‘Katrina Kaif was, is, will always be beautiful’: Khushbu Sundar questions why women's bodies are up for public debate

What was supposed to be a regular outing turned out to be something else for Katrina Kaif recently, as trolls began commenting on the changes in her body after the birth of her son. While the actor has stayed mum, her fans and celebrities have since come to her defence. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar also defended her, pointing out the hypocrisy of how a man’s bodily changes are treated versus a woman’s.

Khushbu Sundar slams those measuring Katrina Kaif’s ‘prime’

Khushbu Sundar stated that as a mother, she knows what Katrina Kaif has experienced.

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In a long note she posted on her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Khushbu questioned why a woman’s body is always ‘treated like a public announcement’. She also questioned why women who cross a certain age are measured by their ‘prime’. “But where is this obsession when it comes to men?” she questioned.

Khushbu further wrote, “A man goes bald, he is “distinguished.” A man develops a 40 inch waist, nobody asks what happened to his “prime.” A man grows grey or completely white hair, suddenly he is “salt-and-pepper handsome,” “mature,” “charismatic.” When a man ages, he is allowed to become more attractive with experience. But a woman ages, and suddenly every wrinkle, every kilo, every grey hair and every change in her body becomes a subject for public debate.”

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{{^usCountry}} Khushbu also questioned who gave society the authority to decide what is ‘prime’ and when Katrina has passed it. And why a woman is expected to look the same after giving birth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushbu also questioned who gave society the authority to decide what is ‘prime’ and when Katrina has passed it. And why a woman is expected to look the same after giving birth. {{/usCountry}}

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Says Katrina Kaif will always be beautiful

Khusbu pointed out, “#KatrinaKaif was, is and will always be beautiful. I, as someone who has personally experienced the changes that come with motherhood and body transformation, I understand this journey deeply. I know what it feels like to be judged for your body. When I was heavier, I was ridiculed and even used to depict women who were supposedly “obese and ugly.” Today, after losing weight, I am asked, or rather the society has confirmed i am on injection doses. How many of these people from the society have paid for me to procure these injections?”

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The actor-politician wrote that women aren’t answerable to ‘every damn man’ who thinks he can define women. “Katrina, you have always lived your life on your terms, with dignity, grace and self-respect. Continue to do exactly that. You owe nobody an explanation for your body. You owe nobody an explanation for motherhood. You owe nobody an explanation for weight gain. You owe nobody an explanation for how look now. They say "beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder". And you certainly owe nobody an explanation for how beautiful you choose to be. A woman does not have a “prime.” She has a life. And every age of that life belongs to her. More power to you, woman,” she rounded off.

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Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s son, Vihaan Kaushal, was born in November 2025.