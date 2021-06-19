Keerthy Suresh shares beach pics with pet Nyke, a fan says 'didn't like dogs till today'

On the occasion of International Picnic Day on Friday, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of her enjoying a beach picnic with her pet, Nyke. In the picture, Keerthy is seen smiling as she spends quality time with her best companion.

Keerthy Suresh, who is an avid dog lover, shared the pictures and captioned it as, "The perfect weather, the perfect companion & and a picnic by the beach! What else do I need? #InternationalPicnicDay #NykeDiaries #KAndNyke." Fans have since been showering love on her cute pictures.

One fan wrote, "Beach with perfect companion." Another user commented, "Wow beautiful looking so cute and pretty hairstyle and stunning face awesome in dress and looking so cute more than angel is a good face and beautiful looking so cute my sweet heart baby a charming girl Keerthy Suresh." A third fan took to the comment section and wrote, "Don't kill me with ur beauty." A user, expressing his feelings, said, "Didn't like dogs till today but from today love dogs." A fourth fan said, "I wish ...that in place of dog...i would there."

Many others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

On the career front, the actor was seen in her 2020 Telugu film, Rang De with actor Nithiin as her co-star. The film turned out to be a box office success. Currently, she is working with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parsuram. The shooting of the film was stopped due to the second wave of Covid-19. However, the filmmakers are preparing again to resume the shooting.

Keerthy also has a number of films in the pipeline. She will star in Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff. She will also be seen in Arun Matheshwaran's Saani Kaayidham as well.