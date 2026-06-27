Khushbu Sundar fires back at backlash for posting daughter's wedding day pics after K Bhagyaraj's death

Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73. Video of his last public appearance has now surfaced on social media. He had attended Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's daughter Avantika's wedding in Goa just a few days ago.

Khushbu mourns Bhagyaraj's demise

Khushbu Sundar's Instagram post sparked a wave of reactions.

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Khushbu took to her Instagram account and shared her condolences. She posted a picture of him and wrote, “Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you.”

A video from the star-studded wedding ceremony has now surfaced on social media, where the Bhagyaraj was seen warmly greeting Chiranjeevi. The two smiled and shook hands, interacting for a few seconds inside the event.

The ceremony was attended by stars from across the film industry. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna attended the ceremony with their wives. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor also attended it. Trisha Krishnan was also present.

Khushbu Sundar's comment.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Khushbu also posted a picture with husband Sundar afterwards, which sparked a wave of reactions from many users. In the picture, Khushbu and Sundar shared a candid moment where they smiled at each other for the special day. “Is this post really required now? When the state is mourning the loss of Bhagyaraj sir,” said a user in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Khushbu also posted a picture with husband Sundar afterwards, which sparked a wave of reactions from many users. In the picture, Khushbu and Sundar shared a candid moment where they smiled at each other for the special day. “Is this post really required now? When the state is mourning the loss of Bhagyaraj sir,” said a user in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khushbu responded to the comment and wrote, “why follow me then?? Only to criticize?? My daughter got married not even 48hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushbu responded to the comment and wrote, “why follow me then?? Only to criticize?? My daughter got married not even 48hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Khushbu and Sundar C’s elder daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa on Thursday evening. Stars from across the country were in attendance at the wedding. The celebrations turned into a star-studded affair, with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Anil Kapoor, Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan among the celebrities in attendance. About his career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushbu and Sundar C’s elder daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan in Goa on Thursday evening. Stars from across the country were in attendance at the wedding. The celebrations turned into a star-studded affair, with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Anil Kapoor, Amala Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan among the celebrities in attendance. About his career {{/usCountry}}

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In a career spanning over five decades, Bhagyaraj gave numerous hits, and some of his celebrated directorial and action works include - Andha 7 naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa.

He is survived by his former actress wife, Poornima, and their children, actor Shanthanu and Saranya. Apart from his film career, Bhagyaraj has been the editor of the Tamil weekly magazine Bhagya, and he has authored several novels.

Bhagyaraj also made his mark in Hindi cinema by directing Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Aakhree Raasta (1986). The film featured Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, while Jaya Prada, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher played pivotal roles. Bhagyaraj also appeared in a supporting role in the film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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