KS Ravikumar to play a crucial role in Andhadhun Tamil remake

Veteran filmmaker KS Ravikumar has been roped in to play a crucial role in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun which has been titled Andhagan, its makers have announced. It is still unclear which character from the original will Ravikumar be essaying.

The makers made the announcement via a poster which welcomed Ravikumar on board.

To be directed by JJ Fredrick, the remake stars Prashanth in the lead. Actor Simran has been confirmed to reprise Tabu’s role from the original. She will be reuniting with Prashanth after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films such as Jodi, Kannedhirey Thondrinal and Parthen Rasithen.

Best known for her leading roles in the 1990s and early 2000, Simran has shifted her focus to playing author-backed character roles. She was last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, which released last year.

She has played a key role in one of the segments in upcoming Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal, which released on Netflix India on December 18. Her segment has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and it is centered on a family dealing with the aftermath of an incident involving their daughter.

Talking to Times of India, Simran recently confirmed being part of the project. She said: “Andhadhun was a landmark film in Indian cinema and reached audiences in different regions. Playing Tabu’s role is a huge responsibility. It is a bold, yet challenging role. But I am looking forward to essaying the part in the Tamil remake. I want to see myself in this new avatar, and I’m quite excited. It’s a character that will be seen throughout the film. I am confident that this will be another feather in my hat.”

A few months ago, it was announced that Mohan Raja will helm the Andhadhun Tamil remake and producer Thiagarajan was excited wor with him. For reasons yet unknown, Mohan Raja opted out of the project and the makers roped in Frederick to take over the directorial responsibilities.

The shoot will begin in early 2021. The makers are currently on the verge of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.