Leo advance booking: Vijay film to open big, tickets worth 1.2 crore sold in India so far

The advance booking for Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Leo opened on Friday. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 19. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has already recorded advance booking worth ₹1.2 crore. With five more days to go for the film's release, the number is expected to go much higher. Also read: Vijay's Leo sets new record, dethrones Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in UK advance booking

Leo advance booking report

Vijay will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Leo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report states 64,229 tickets were sold for 446 Tamil shows of Leo on Friday. This confirms gross collection of ₹1.20 crore so far. It further states that the best response was received in Chennai with 70 percent advance booking coming from the city. Madurai, where the Leo trailer was launched with much fanfare, recorded 34 percent share in the advance booking.

Leo cast

Leo marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster, Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. The onscreen pair has earlier delivered hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi. Sanjay Dutt also has a pivotal role in the film. Leo marks his Tamil debut after he made his Kannada debut with KGF: Chapter 2. Leo also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the film.

Sanjay Dutt's role in Leo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Dutt's look from Leo was unveiled on his birthday in July. Lokesh shared the first look video on X and wrote, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo.” The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das, making his way through a huge gathering. He is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Earlier, the Leo audio event scheduled for September 30 in Chennai was cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints".

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON