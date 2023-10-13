Vijay's Leo sets new record, dethrones Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in UK advance booking

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ahead of the film's release this month on October 19, the Lokesh Kangaraj-directed film has already created history in highest advance booking sales in international markets. Leo has now crossed Pathaan’s advance booking number for day 1 in the UK. (Also read: No 4 AM shows for Vijay's Leo? Tamil Nadu minister issues clarification) Vijay's Leo has already broken a record held previously by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Leo creates new record

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account to share the report about Leo's epic advance booking numbers. He wrote, "VIJAY – ‘LEO’: MASSIVE RESPONSE OVERSEAS… #ThalapathyVijay’s latest outing #Leo is REDEFINING HISTORY in the #Overseas market… An aggressive distribution strategy [#UK and #Europe distribution by #AhimsaEntertainment] has set an ALL-TIME RECORD among #Indian films, dethroning #Pathaan in advance ticket sales for *Day 1*.”

More about Leo

Moreover, Ahimsa Entertainment, the film’s distributor in the UK, had shared a glimpse of what audiences can expect from Leo. On Thursday, their X (Formerly Twitter) account shared that the film is 'intensely raw and violent.' It further mentioned, "With strong violence and detailed gory scenes that ended up being more graphic than even we anticipated, it's not for the faint-hearted. Although we targeted a 15+ rating for "LEO", the BBFC gave it an 18+, meaning only those aged 18 and up can see it in cinemas. This unfortunately excludes younger students between the ages of 15-17."

Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, emerged as one of the highest grossing films of the year. It grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Leo marks Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's reunion after the 2021 blockbuster Master. It will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Sanjay Dutt is set to mark his Tamil film debut with Leo. The action thriller also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Vijay's hit films like Kaththi, Master and Beast, has given music for the film.

Leo will be released in theatres on October 19.

