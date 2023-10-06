Chinmayi Sripaada makes comeback to dubbing with Leo after 5 year ban, thanks makers: A million times grateful

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo trailer took the internet by storm. Now, singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada has taken to her X account to express her gratitude to the Leo team. Chinmayi has dubbed for the part of Trisha in the film, which marks her return to Tamil cinema after a hiatus of close to 5 years. (Also read: Leo trailer: Thalapathy Vijay fights henchmen and hyenas in blood-soaked new action film. Watch) Chinmayi Sripaada has dubbed for Trisha in Leo.

What Chinmayi said

After the trailer of Leo was released yesterday, Chinmayi thanked director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Lalit Kumar. Her post read, "I am a million times grateful to Mr Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mr Lalit for having taken this stand. THAT. IS. MY. VOICE. IN. LEO. FOR. TRISHA. And guess what? I have dubbed in Tamil, Telugu AND Kannada. #Badass"

Why Chinmayi was banned?

In 2018, Chinmayi gained media headlines after spearheading the Me Too movement in India. She was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after she came out in support of the women who had named Radha Ravi, president of the dubbing union, in the Me Too movement. Chinmayi accused Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct in 2018. The singer has since revealed that there have been several instances where she was close to bagging a dubbing gig, only to be dropped at the last minute.

Meanwhile, the Leo trailer gave a glimpse of the atmospheric world of the film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will mark Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master, which was released in 2021.

About the trailer

Vijay plays a family man with a wife (Trisha) and a daughter, living in Kashmir. However, his past haunts him as villains with a vendetta search him out. They set his clothes on fire, beat him mercilessly and Vijay looks defeated for a while. After taking some more blows, his gets up and proceeds to single-handedly beat up the goons. Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

Leo will be released in theatres on October 19.

