Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay's film earns well on first Friday, crosses 100 crore in India

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo earned well at the domestic box office on its second day. As per Sacnilk.com, Leo has entered the ₹100 crore club in India. Leo, which released in theatres on Thursday, stars Vijay in the lead role. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master. (Also Read | Leo box office collection: Vijay film enters top 10 highest worldwide openers of all time)

Leo box office collection

Vijay plays Leo Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj's new film Leo.

According to Sacnilk.com, Leo earned ₹64.8 crore [Tamil: ₹48.96 crore, Telugu: ₹12.9 crore; Hindi: ₹2.8 crore; Kannada: ₹14 crore] on Thursday. On Friday, Leo will earn ₹ 36 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹100.80 crore. Leo had an overall 66.85% Tamil occupancy on Friday.

Leo review

The Hindustan Times review of Leo reads, "By no means is Leo about peaceful reformation. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Leo is the assertion that reformation is a well-performed act that is right to be undone as needed. So, it is yet another edition of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s filmography about lawless violent men, who fancy themselves as saviours of the world, fighting other lawless violent men we are conned into thinking of as distinctly more evil."

About Leo

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about Leo and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit." In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release.

Fans' reaction to Leo

As Leo hit theatres, his fans celebrated the release in full swing. In several videos, fans were seen dancing, bursting crackers and taking out motorbike rallies with Vijay's posters. They celebrated the release of the Vijay-starrer film outside the theatres and the visuals show how elated they are watching the movie. Many places even witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja".

