Leo box office collection day 8: Vijay's film crosses 266 crore in first week in India, may earn 11 cr on Thursday

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been doing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Leo has crossed the ₹266 crore mark in India as it completed a week of its release. The film, starring Vijay in the lead role, released in theatres on Thursday last week. Leo marks a reunion between Lokesh and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. (Also Read | Leo box office collection: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film likely to earn ₹264 cr in opening week)

Leo box office collection

Vijay in a still from Leo.

According to Sacnilk.com, Leo earned ₹64.8 crore [Tamil: ₹48.96 crore, Telugu: ₹12.9 crore; Hindi: ₹2.8 crore; Kannada: ₹14 lakh] on its first day, ₹34.25 crore [Tamil: ₹28.04 crore; Telugu: ₹4.5 crore; Hindi: ₹1.6 crore; Kannada: ₹11 lakh] on day two, ₹38.3 crore [Tamil: ₹31.4 crore; Telugu: ₹4.4 crore; Hindi: ₹2.35 crore; Kannada: ₹15 lakh] on day three and ₹39.8 crore [Tamil: ₹33.55 crore; Telugu: ₹3.5 crore; Hindi: ₹2.6 crore; Kannada: ₹15 lakh] on day four.

The film minted ₹34.1 crore [Tamil: ₹29.5 crore; Telugu: ₹2.55 crore; Hindi: ₹1.85 crore; Kannada: ₹2 lakh] on day five, ₹30.7 crore [Tamil: ₹24.5 crore; Telugu: ₹3.45 crore; Hindi: ₹2.55 crore; Kannada: ₹2 lakh] on day six, and ₹13.4 crore [Tamil: ₹9.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.85 crore; Hindi: ₹1.55 crore; Kannada: 15 lakh] on day seven. On Thursday, Leo may earn ₹11 crore nett in India on its eighth day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹266.35 crore.

Leo review

The Hindustan Times review of Leo reads, "By no means is Leo about peaceful reformation. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Leo is the assertion that reformation is a well-performed act that is right to be undone as needed. So, it is yet another edition of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s filmography about lawless violent men, who fancy themselves as saviours of the world, fighting other lawless violent men we are conned into thinking of as distinctly more evil."

About Leo

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about Leo. He had said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit." In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release.

