Leo box office collection: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earns 284 cr in India after 10 days

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Leo, starring Vijay in the lead role, has now amassed ₹284 crore at the domestic box office, as per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Leo is slowly and surely inching towards the coveted milestone of ₹300 crore in India. (Also Read: Leo box office collection day 9: Vijay and Sanjay Dutt film falls down to ₹7 crore, earns ₹271 crore in India)

Leo's Day 10 box office report

Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in a still from Leo

As per early estimates, Leo recorded a 100% jump from its second Friday to its second Saturday. While it collected ₹7 crore across the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions on Friday, it garnered ₹14 crore on Saturday, bumping up its total domestic box office collection so far to ₹284.90 crore. Usually, a holdover film faces competition from the new releases on Friday, which curtails its growth on the second weekend. However, Leo shows no signs of slowing down as it remains the first choice for many moviegoers even on the second weekend.

Leo scored an occupancy of 42.37% in Tamil, 36.38% in Telugu, and 12.80% in Hindi. Three new Hindi films released this Friday – Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, starring Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Sumeet Vyas.

About Leo

Leo marks the reunion of Lokesh with Vijay after their 2021 blockbuster action film Master. It is the latest instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Karthi-starrer Kaithi (2019) and Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram (2022). It also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, and marks Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut.

While Leo has been received well by the audience, the Hindustan Times review of the film was quite mixed. It stated, “It also doesn’t help that Vijay’s performance in emotional scenes evokes absolutely nothing! The reasons for Anthony and Harold Das’ real villainy—that they are drug lords killing hundreds isn’t enough, because Leo Das is one of them—are laughable. But it doesn’t matter why, we just want to see Vijay punch down a few men. So, Parthiban alias Leo Das is a stunt machine, with little capacity for emotional introspection.”

