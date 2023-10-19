Leo movie release and review live updates: Vijay fans throng theatres to watch early morning shows
- Leo movie release and review live updates: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film came out amid huge buzz on Thursday. Check out all the latest.
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film released on October 19 and there was a rush among die-hard fans to watch the action movie on the opening day. Fans were seen outside theatres in Kerala and other places as they watched early morning shows. Moreover, Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to take into consideration the request put by the production banner in order to permit the screening of Leo from 7am. The excitement around Leo's release makes it clear that it's going to make and break several records at the box office. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja.
Here's all the action around the film's release:
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 08:36 AM
Leo release live updates: Chennai fans catch morning shows
Tamil Nadu: Fans gathered at Chennai's Koyambedu Rohini Theatre for the first-day screening of Tamil actor Vijay's film Leo. In videos shared online, police was seen outside the theatre.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 08:26 AM
Leo release live updates: Fans at early morning shows
Fans throng Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram to watch the early morning show of Tamil actor Vijay's film Leo.
- Thu, 19 Oct 2023 08:19 AM
Leo release live updates: Fans dance outside theatre
Kerala: Fans celebrate the release of Tamil actor Vijay's film 'Leo' outside Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.