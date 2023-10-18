Leo faces no delay in Telugu states; film will release in theatres on October 19, confirms producer S Naga Vamsi

Vijay's much-awaited film, Leo, will not be delayed and is all set for an October 19 release, producer S Naga Vamsi has confirmed at a press conference in Hyderabad. The confirmation came a day after the city civil court in Hyderabad had stalled the screening of Leo till October 20. Naga Vamsi holds the distribution rights of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Also read: Vijay's Leo movie release: Madras High Court allows first shows from 7 AM)

Why Leo was to face delay

Leo stars Vijay in the lead role.

Naga Vamsi, told the media, “Today at noon, there was a slight miscommunication that took place when a person approached the court instead of approaching us. He claimed that the title Leo was already registered somewhere in Vijayawada. We've identified the problem and it is being sorted in an amicable manner.”

Out-of-court settlement

Confirming that there has been an out-of-court settlement in the matter, he added, "The title has been registered and the film has been censored too. We've mutually agreed to sort out the issue because the person who registered it shouldn't be at a loss and the film should arrive in theatres as per the schedule. So, there will be no further impediment to the release of the Telugu version of Leo."

Asked if he'd like to make a film in collaboration with Tamil star Vijay, he said, "Leo was not planned with a view of a film collaboration with Vijay. I will definitely make a movie with Vijay in the future. I took a shot thinking that Leo would be a hit given his mass fanbase all across the region. Definitely, Lokesh Kanagaraj won't disappoint us."

Leo clash with Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagvanth Kesari

Nadamuri Balakrishna's Bhagvanth Kesari and Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao are also set for a theatrical release on October 19. Talking about the two big Telugu movies that hit theatres the same day as Leo, Naga Vamsi said, "I have no issues with the theatres in the Telugu states. Theatres have been sorted for Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Bhagavanth Kesari, there are plenty for Ravi Teja Garu's film Tiger Nageswara Rao. And Leo too, has considerable theatres. I hope Telugu films will become a massive hit."

Is Leo a dubbed film?

Asked if Leo will be considered a dubbed film and given second priority as per a resolution by the Film Chambers, Naga said, “Post Covid-19, the scenario has changed. There are no limitations in place. There is no Telugu film or Tamil film as such. Audiences welcome any film that has great content. If you observe, Leo Telugu is trending on Twitter. The advance bookings of Leo in the Telugu States have surpassed the Telugu flicks. You can imagine the craze.”

More about Leo

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. The film has been produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy and also stars Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Babu Antony, and George Maryan. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also has an important role in the film.

