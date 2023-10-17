Vijay's Leo movie release: Madras High Court allows first shows from 7 AM, asks TN govt to iron out issues

Vijay's Leo is one of the most awaited films of the year. Amid massive craze among ardent fans to watch the film on the first day itself, there were reports circulating that there would be shows as early as 4 AM. Now, a new report from The Hindu pointed out that the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take into consideration the request put by the production banner Seven Screen Studios, in order to permit the screening of Leo from 7 AM. (Also read: No 4 AM shows for Vijay's Leo? Tamil Nadu minister issues clarification) Vijay will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Leo.

What the report said

This report comes days after Seven Screen Studios had sought permission to screen the film at 4 AM shows on the day of its release on October 19. The response around that was that the Tamil Nadu government said yes to restricting the time between 9 AM to 1.30 AM for five shows a day.

The new report by The Hindu states that now Justice Anita Sumanath has directed the TN Home (cinema) Department to schedule a discussion with the producers of the movie and the representatives of Tamil Nadu theatre owners associations at 4 PM on Tuesday. This decision is taken in order to consider the difficulties in the playing of five shows between 9 AM and 1.30 AM. The judge has not passed any orders on the request of screening Leo from 4 AM on grounds of security issues.

More details

Meanwhile, Senior Counsel Srinath Sridevan, representing Seven Screen Studios, told the judge that the runtime of the film is 2 hours and 43 minutes, so it would be impossible to play five shows within 16 hours and 30 minutes after providing a mandatory interval of 20 minutes and a break of 40 minutes between two shows, in order to clean the cinema hall. The judge has agreed to this issue and directed the government to find a solution on this matter by Tuesday itself.

Leo marks Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's reunion after the 2021 blockbuster Master. Leo will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on October 19.

