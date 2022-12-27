Pawan Kalyan makes TV debut on Nadamuri Balakrishna’s chat show, pics leaked online; fans say it's 'huge deal'

Actor Pawan Kalyan took out time on Tuesday to shoot for an episode for popular Telugu chat show, Unstoppable. The show, which is currently running in its second season, is being hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Pictures and videos from the sets have leaked on social media and fans can’t contain their excitement. (Also read: Filmy video of how Pawan Kalyan reached village in Guntur goes viral. Watch)

Fans described the moment as two powerful stars coming together on television screen for the first time. One fan wrote: “This has to be most exciting episode featuring two powerful stars (sic).” Another fan wrote: “A very rare episode. PK coming on television is going to be a huge deal (sic).”

As per reports, this is the last episode of season 2 and the makers wanted to make it extra special and why Pawan Kalyan was brought as a special episode. Last week, actor Prabhas shot for a special episode on the same show. It was Prabhas’s maiden appearance on a chat show. He was joined by actor Gopichand on the episode.

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also starred Rana Daggubati. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film follows two men – a Sub-inspector (SI) and a suspended army havildar - who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020), which tells the story of its title characters in a tug of war to prove who’s more powerful. While Biju Menon played the character of Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

While Pawan Kalyan had reprised the role of Ayyappan Nair, which was played by Biju Menon; Rana Daggubati essayed the role of Prithviraj. It’s the first time both Pawan Kalyan and Rana have shared screen space together.

Pawan Kalyan currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu period action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Krish Jagrlamudi. The film’s teaser was released on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in September.

