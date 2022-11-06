Home / India News / Filmy video of how Pawan Kalyan reached village in Guntur goes viral. Watch

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 10:02 AM IST

The video of Pawan Kalyan blurring the line between cinema and real life as he travelled sitting on the top of his car received applause from his fans while many questioned the violations of the traffic rules.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

A video of how Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on Saturday reached Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur is going viral as it may come across as a scene of a film or at least a shooting of a film. Pawan Kalyan can be seen sitting on the top of his car with his supporters and security persons dangling on the side of the moving car of the cavalcade. The car behind Pawan Kalyan’s also had people sitting on the top and hanging from the sides. Some supporters were on two-wheelers.

But video from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party confirms that it was not from a movie or shooting but the exclusive drone footage of how Pawan Kalyan reached the village where he met the victims of the government’s demolition drive. Pawan Kalyan’s convoy was earlier stopped by the police in Mangalgiri. The superstar met those who lost their houses and shops because of Friday’s demolition, which was a part of the road widening drive.

After his convoy reached the village, Pawan Kalyan walked on foot to enter the village as the police did not allow his car.

As the video of his convoy went viral, his fans were uproarious while many social media users pointed out how dangerous it was to drive like that and the fact that almost no one in the convoy had their helmets on. Some users also wondered how the party managed a drone shot of the journey.

The demolition took place on Friday following which the Andhra Pradesh high court stayed the drive until November 15.

×
