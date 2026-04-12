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Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan film shows no growth, lags behind Dude, Dragon

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's film received mixed reviews and failed to see any increase in collections.

Apr 12, 2026 10:27 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: The science fiction romantic comedy, written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Pradeep Ranganathan has failed to see an increase in its collections after a sub-par opening. The film has managed to out-earn Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, released on the same day, but is not picking up pace as expected.

Love Insurance Kompany box office performance

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's still from the movie.

According to the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Love Insurance Kompany collected 7.05 crore on day 1 of its release. On the second day and first Saturday, the film didn't show much improvement and collected 7.70 crore. With this, the film's total domestic collection now stands at 14.75 crore net. Love Insurance Kompany is faring better than Pradeep's first film Love Today, which earned just over 7 crore in its first two days. However, it is now lagging behind his other two hits - Dude ( 20 crore), and Dragon ( 17 crore). Both those films saw a huge jump in collections on Saturday, which LIK has failed to emulate.

About Love Insurance Kompany

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan and jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the science fiction romantic comedy also stars Krithi Shetty Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy in supporting roles. The film is set in 2040, where people in love insure their relationships through a dating app named LIK, but a man who believes in organic love, falls in love with a woman embracing tech-driven romance. In doing so, he seeks to challenge LIK.

 
nayanthara vignesh shivan
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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan film shows no growth, lags behind Dude, Dragon
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