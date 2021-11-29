Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Maanaadu box office day 4 collection: Silambarasan TR’s film grosses over 30 crore in Tamil Nadu
tamil cinema

Maanaadu box office day 4 collection: Silambarasan TR’s film grosses over 30 crore in Tamil Nadu

Maanaadu has grossed over ₹30 crore in Tamil Nadu within four days of its release. The film features Silambarasan TR.
Maanaadu has been directed by Venkat Prabhu,
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 03:46 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Silambarasan TR’s latest Tamil release Maanaadu has registered a fabulous opening at the box office in Tamil Nadu, despite heavy rains. The film, a time-loop thriller, has grossed over 30 crore in the state in just four days since its release.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is a simple story of a guy trying to stop an assassination attempt on the state’s chief minister. However, the only way to stop it is by being stuck in a time loop.

The film, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, has taken a phenomenal opening. It has grossed over 30 crore in Tamil Nadu so far.

RELATED STORIES

Maanaadu, which is also a political thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of actor Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The project, after being announced with much fanfare in 2018, was shelved a few months later after a fallout between Silambarasan and producer Suresh Kamatchi.

When Silambarasan couldn’t take out time as promised, Suresh had to go ahead and drop the idea of making the film with him. Director Venkat Prabhu, soon after the project was dropped, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post.

“It’s very unfortunate that I couldn’t work with my brother Simbu in Maanaadu. Everything is time bound. Considering the amount of emotional and financial pressure that the producer is going through, I have to respect the decision taken by the producer. Thanks for all the love,” he tweeted.

However, the project was back on track after three months and the team went on to complete the project. However, its release was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Maanaadu movie review: Silambarasan TR’s film is highly enjoyable, accessible time-loop thriller

Maanaadu stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope among others. SJ Suryah’s performance as the antagonist is one of the highlights of the film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
venkat prabhu simbu
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP