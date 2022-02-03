Malavika Mohanan reacts to her 'vulgar' fake pic shared online: 'If you see it, please help and report'

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Tamil film Master, has reacted to a ‘vulgar’ photoshopped picture of hers that has been circulated by several people and media. She said it’s cheap journalism to use the picture without doing a fact check.

Malavika took to Twitter to share her disappointment. She wrote: “This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that, including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help and report (sic).”

Malavika made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta last year. She recently completed work on Tamil film Maaran with Dhanush. It will have its direct premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Karthick Naren, the film features Dhanush in the role of a journalist.

Malavika, who featured in 2017 film Beyond The Clouds with Ishaan Khatter, told Hindustan Times in an interview last year: “I’ve seen people who do films just to keep the momentum. There were so many films that came my way post Beyond The Clouds which any other newcomer would be excited to be a part of. As for me, unless I feel my intuition telling me to be a part of a project, I don’t feel driven enough to say a yes to something.”

“I read somewhere that we always tend to think about the next step so much that we stop living in and enjoying the present. I’m having fun with all the success I’m experiencing in the Tamil film industry and the exciting things happening in Bollywood as well," she added.

