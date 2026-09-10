Mandaadi Twitter reviews: Soori, Suhas shine in sports drama that is ‘highly predictable’ with ‘illogical climax’

Mandaadi Twitter reviews: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi’s sports drama Mandaadi, starring Soori and Telugu actor Suhas in his Tamil debut, was released in theatres this Thursday. The film, revolving around traditional boat racing, received mixed reviews upon its release. While the lead actors and the music composer, GV Prakash Kumar, received praise, the film itself was ‘predictable’ according to X (formerly Twitter) reviews.

Sivakarthikeyan happy about good reviews for Mandaadi

Mandaadi Twitter reviews: Soori plays the lead in Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's film.

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Actor Sivakarthikeyan seemed thrilled about the good reviews Mandaadi was receiving on X. He wrote, “Great reports for #Mandaadi. @sooriofficial annan’s hard work, persistence and relentless dedication have truly paid off. Good content always wins big! Congrats, my dear annan, and the entire team, on the blockbuster success.”

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{{^usCountry}} An X review for the film read: “Whole new world. Never seen before boat race sequences conquering the mighty ocean. But beyond all that scale & massiveness, what I loved most was the heart of the film. The human emotions, relationship drama, well crafted conflicts and a solid, well written flashback.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X review for the film read: “Whole new world. Never seen before boat race sequences conquering the mighty ocean. But beyond all that scale & massiveness, what I loved most was the heart of the film. The human emotions, relationship drama, well crafted conflicts and a solid, well written flashback.” {{/usCountry}}

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“People often say, “We put our heart and soul into this film.” Those words may apply to many films, but they perfectly suit #Mandaadi,” wrote another X user, adding, “Friends turning into enemies is not a new concept, but the director keeps it moving with an engaging screenplay. And #Soori…what more can you say? You almost forget that this man was once primarily known as a comedian. His transformation and wonderfully settled performance deserve to be appreciated. #Suhas is the surprise package and is in no way inferior to Soori. He matches him step for step.”

One X user even called for Mandaadi to be experienced on the big screen, calling it a ‘marvel of a making’ and writing, “Huge kudos to director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi for nailing the nativity & authenticity. #Soori anna is brilliant he genuinely looks and lives like a man who has sailed these waters all his life!” They also added, “GV Prakash’s music elevates the rawness and intensity beautifully. Pure cinematic craft. Must experience on the big screen!”

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Mandaadi let down by predictability

Other X reviews noted that while Mandaadi had potential, it was undermined by predictability. “#Mandaadi: Soori excels, and Suhas is no less. The initial portions, boat races and action sequences work big time. GV Prakash Kumar excels with his score. Yet, a better second half with strong emotions could have made it a wonderful film. Predictability at places is a letdown,” read one review.

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“Unfortunately, the screenplay feels fairly underwhelming. The character arcs, story progression and dramatic moments often come across as predictable and somewhat wannabe, making it difficult to stay invested in the narrative,” read another X review praising Soori and Suhas. “Overall, #Mandaadi has a genuinely fresh and unique premise and deserves credit for attempting something this challenging. The filmmaking ambition and a few of the visual set pieces are impressive, but the middling storytelling and inconsistent drama keep the film from making the impact its premise promises,” they further wrote.

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“#Mandaadi. Good first half, predictable 2nd half and climax. Soori and Suhas were (fire emoji) was mix of Aadukalam, Sarpatta, Vada Chennai. Somewhere didnt get connected at one point of time. Predictable sports drama, watchable once,” read one X review.

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An X user who called Mandaadi’s first half ‘slow and boring’ added after finishing the film, “#Mandaadi - 2nd half is tiresome watch with overstreched flashback and illogical climax scenes. Soori annan efforts in vain.” The climax came up in another review too, which read, “A racing backdrop film with almost no racing excitement. Mandaadi starts off decently, but completely falls flat in the second half. The story is highly predictable, with no surprises, no proper highs and barely any emotional impact. The climax boat race is especially disappointing, feeling artificial rather than exciting.”

Mandaadi also stars Mahima Nambiar and clashed with Karthi and Malavika Mohanan’s Sardar 2 at the box office. The film’s box office performance remains to be seen.