Mani Ratnam is first 'pan-India director', Roja and Bombay reached entire country: Shankar at Ponniyin Selvan event

Many industry stalwarts reunited at the Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 music and trailer launch event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. As director Mani Ratnam unveiled the trailer of the film amid much fanfare, all from his team members to chief guests Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Shankar praised the filmmaker for his talent and vision. Shankar called Mani Ratnam the ‘first pan-India director’. Also read: Aishwarya touches Rajinikanth's feet, runs to hug 'guru' Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 trailer and music launch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shankar, who is currently working on the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, said at the event, "Pan-India is a term that's become common. Mani Ratnam is the first pan-India director. His films like Roja and Bombay reached all over India because of his style, work ethic and work. We are travelling on the path that was discovered by Mani sir."

Shankar also praised AR Rahman for the film's music, and said, “What a vibrant music Rahman! He took us to Ponniyin Selvan universe with his songs.” He further said, "These songs from Mani and ARR are my inspiration. I am waiting to watch the film. Ponni Nadhi song is so mesmerising. It even makes us sing chorus unconsciously. Brilliant casting and technical crew. This piques everyone's curiosity. With everyone's effort, I think Ponniyin Selvan will be a milestone in the history of Tamil cinema."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ponniyin Selvan Part I's songs were performed at the grand event to enthrall the huge gathering. A video of the making of the film was also shown to highlight the hard work put in by several departments working on the project. Aishwarya Rai and Trisha also praised Mani Ratnam and shared all that they have learnt from the filmmaker.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is all set to hit theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Besides Aishwarya and Trisha, it also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi Sivakumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu Ganesan, R Sarathkumar and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.