Mani Ratnam on why he didn’t make Ponniyin Selvan as web series: 'Even if I wanted to, who would’ve given me the dates?'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the release of the second part of Ponniyin Selvan franchise next week. He recently spoke about why he didn’t attempt to make Ponniyin Selvan as a web series with multiple seasons, instead of compressing five volumes of the novel into a two-part movie. Also read: Mani Ratnam talks about glorification of violence in films ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2 release

Jayam Ravi, Vikram, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Karthi pose for a group photograph at a press conference ahead of Ponniyin Selvan: I in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan released last year and grossed over ₹500 crore globally. In a media interaction, Mani Ratnam was asked why he didn’t consider making Ponniyin Selvan into a web series, which would’ve given him the freedom to say what he wanted to say in a more detailed way. “Even if I wanted to, who would’ve given me the dates? Will you get the dates of these actors?” Mani Ratnam said.

Talking more about the adaptation process, he said Ponniyin Selvan will be both a faithful representation as well as interpretation of Kalki’s novel. “I'm also a fan of the book and it has deeply impacted me. This is my interpretation and presentation of the story in the way it has impacted me,” he said.

Last year, in a pre-release event, Mani Ratnam had said he’s glad he could make the film into two parts and release it now as audiences are ready to watch a film in multiple parts. In 1994 and 2011, Mani Ratnam attempted to make Ponniyin Selvan, but both times the project didn’t take off as planned.

“The long wait has been some sort of liberation. Ponniyin Selvan is a five-part book and it’s impossible to compress it in a single film. Not sure if we could’ve done justice had we done the film back then. Today, audiences are open to the idea of watching a film in parts or as a series. Honestly, it was easier to make Ponniyin Selvan now. I'm glad Ponniyin Selvan didn't happen all these years because this is the right time,” he had said.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for release on April 28. The first part told the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film featured Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai were seen in other key roles.

