Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Mani Ratnam talks about glorification of violence in films ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'War sequences should be...'

Mani Ratnam talks about glorification of violence in films ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'War sequences should be...'

ByHaricharan Pudipeddi
Apr 18, 2023 07:11 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 2 director Mani Ratnam said that while shooting war sequences, a filmmaker should keep it real, but at the same time not give too much ‘detail’.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the release of the second part in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise next week. He feels the only way to decide how much violence is too much violence in mainstream cinema is when the focus rests on creating the mood, while shooting such sequences, and not on the details of it. Also read: Aishwarya Rai reigns supreme once again as Nandini who seeks revenge from Cholas. Watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer

Mani Ratnam worked with Aishwarya Rai on Ponniyin Selvan.
Mani Ratnam worked with Aishwarya Rai on Ponniyin Selvan.

In the recent past, there’s been a lot of debate on the glorification of violence in Indian cinema. In Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai: Part 1, which was released two weeks ago, the filmmaker was criticised by a section of the audience for his depiction of violence in the form of police brutality.

Mani Ratnam, who has shot elaborate war sequences in Ponniyin Selvan 2, feels filmmakers should restrict themselves by focusing on creating mood than on the detail, when it comes to violence. The film features Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman, while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are seen in other key roles.

“When you’re telling the story to a child, you automatically know where to draw the line. But when you’re making a film for the mainstream audiences, and people of all age groups can walk in, you should focus on creating the mood. When you’re shooting war sequences, it has to be real. But at the same time you can’t fantasise it. You can’t make it unreal... The restriction that you (filmmaker) put yourself in is to create a mood, not the detail,” Mani Ratnam told Hindustan Times.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for release on April 28. The first part told the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would go on to become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). Ponniyin Selvan 2 went on to gross over 500 crore at the box office worldwide after being released in September 2022. In Tamil Nadu, PS1 went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film of all time after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of 183 crore in the state.

The film marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya was playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ponniyin selvan
ponniyin selvan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out