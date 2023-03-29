Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: Aishwarya Rai reigns supreme once again as Nandini who seeks revenge from Cholas. Watch

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film’s audio and trailer in a big way in Chennai Nehru indoor stadium. Kamal Haasan presided over as the event’s chief guest. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks enchanting in new poster of Ponniyin Selvan 2, fans cannot wait for the trailer) Aishwarya Rai as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer.

The trailer of the sequel, just like the first part, teases viewers with the grand scale of the film with some breathtaking visuals. It also establishes that all the lead actors will have an equally strong presence with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbing all the attention as the revenge-seeking Nandini, who yearns to avenge the death of her father. In a scene, she is heard saying, “We will destroy the Cholas.”

The event was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. AR Rahman who scored the film music was also present at the launch event. Several pictures and videos from the event has now surfaced online.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya released a new poster from the film. Sharing the poster, Aishwarya wrote, "Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne!”

Ponniyin Selvan 1 told the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film featured Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen in other key roles.

The film went on to gross over ₹500 crore at the box-office globally. In Tamil Nadu, PS 1 went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of ₹183 crore in the state.

The film marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya was playing dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

