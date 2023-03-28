Aishwarya Rai looks enchanting in new poster of Ponniyin Selvan 2, fans cannot wait for the trailer

Actor Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan 2. It is the sequel to Mani Ratnam's hit Ponniyin Selvan 1, which ruled the box office last year. The trailer for the next chapter is slated to release on Wednesday. Also read: AR Rahman shares pic with Mani Ratnam from London, says they are working on Ponniyin Selvan 2 music Aishwarya Rai in new poster of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

The new poster features Aishwarya and Vikram. Aishwarya who plays a dual role in the film franchise, is seen lighting some diyas in her enchanting look. On the other hand, Vikram appeared intensely looking at the distance. In the film, Aishwarya plays Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi as well.

Sharing the new poster, Aishwarya wrote, "Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne!” Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Waiting For Your Revenge Queen.” “Can’t wait to see the beautiful Queen Nandhini,” added another one. One more said, “Pllllllz do more film period drama.”

Meanwhile, the film's team will unveil the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Chennai. It will be followed by the music launch as well, as per reports. The evening event is slated to have all cast members including Aishwarya. It will have Kamal Haasan in attendance as well. He will be the special guest at the launch event.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will have actors Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan besides Aishwarya and Vikram. The teaser of the movie was released in December.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is adapted from author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series in the 1950s. It is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Aishwarya and Vikram reunited on the Ponniyin Selvan films after their critically acclaimed 2010 film Raavan. It was also directed by Mani Ratnam and also featured Abhishek Bachchan. The film was released in Tamil and Hindi.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated for a release on April 28 this year.

