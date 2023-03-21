Home / Entertainment / Music / AR Rahman shares pic with Mani Ratnam from London, says they are working on Ponniyin Selvan 2 music

AR Rahman shares pic with Mani Ratnam from London, says they are working on Ponniyin Selvan 2 music

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 21, 2023 11:03 AM IST

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are in the UK as they work on the music for the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2. See a new post shared by AR Rahman.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is currently busy with the background score work on the upcoming Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 in London. He took to Twitter to share a picture along with Mani Ratnam from outside the recording studio. AR Rahman revealed that the work is going on at Abbey Road Studios. (Also Read | AR Rahman believes India sends wrong movies for the Oscars)

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are in the UK.
AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are in the UK.

Sharing the photo, AR Rahman captioned the post, "PS2 at London." He also added the hashtags--Matt Dunkley and Mani Rathnam. Reacting to the picture, several fans wrote that it’s amazing how Rahman is able to work without rest.

A Twitter user wrote, “Sir, amazing to see you work nonstop without rest. You are amazing (sic).” A fan commented, “Saturday Night - Audio Launch. Sunday Night - Sufi Concert. Monday - He's in London. And the man is 56. Unreal work rate (sic).”

It’s worth mentioning that last Saturday night, AR Rahman performed live at the audio launch of the forthcoming Tamil film, Pathu Thala. The film has music by Rahman and stars Silambarasan TR.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which has been directed by Mani Ratnam, is gearing up for release on April 28. The film's team released the first single from the movie on Monday. It’s a duet centred on Karthi and Trisha. The film is the second part of the franchise.

The first part tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai were seen in other key roles. It released last year in theatres.

At the box office, Ponniyin Selvan 1 collected over 500 crore club globally and had become the second Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to achieve this feat. In Tamil Nadu, it became the highest-grossing film with gross earnings of over 230 crore, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya was seen playing dual roles--Nandini and her mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ar rahman ponniyin selvan
ar rahman ponniyin selvan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out