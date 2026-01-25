Mankatha re-release: Theatre owners call out Ajith Kumar fans for damaging screen, bursting crackers inside theatre

Calling them out for damaging a screen on Saturday, the theatre management wrote on their Instagram, “It is with deep concern that we inform you that our Theatre screen was damaged yesterday due to unacceptable behaviour inside the premises. While celebrations are welcome, damaging the theatre screen or any theatre property is strictly unacceptable. Such incidents lead to show disruptions, financial loss, and inconvenience to fellow moviegoers.”

Pandian Cinemas in Karaikudi, where the alleged incident of Ajith fans beating up a Vijay fan occurred, did not address the issue on its social media. Instead, they revealed that in lieu of celebration, fans had damaged their screen.

Actor-racer Ajith Kumar ’s 2011 film Mankatha was re-released in theatres this Friday following the lull after Pongal. While his fans already courted controversy for reportedly beating up a Vijay fan, they have also been called out by theatre managements for bursting crackers inside theatres and damaging screens during their celebrations. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar fans beat up a Vijay fan, tear his shirt at Mankatha re-release screening for waving TVK flag )

One of the owners of Vidya Theatre in Chennai also called out Ajith’s fans for bursting crackers inside the theatre. A fan posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) from the theatre, showing fans bursting crackers as the Vilayadu Mankatha song played on screen. Sharing it, the fan wrote, “Inside theatre pattasu. Yesterday night show Vidya tambaram #AK #Mankatha #MankathaRerelese.”

They also informed fans that, as a result, they will no longer play mashups in the theatre or allow scenes to be played ‘once more’ when requested. “Cinema is an Emotion. Respect is a Responsibility,” they wrote, ending the note.

Re-sharing the post, the owner condemned it, writing that it makes them refrain from screening re-releases. “This is something we seriously condemn. We try to give people the best experience and they come do this. Makes us want to refrain from screening rereleases,” he wrote.

One X user commented under his post, “This is a serious issue that should not be encouraged by any theatre owners. Apart from damaging theatre property, it also involves serious safety risks for the audience.”

After the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith has focused on his racing career. He has yet to announce his upcoming projects.