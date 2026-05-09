Mansoor Ali Khan reveals Vijay is in distress: ‘The Governor is doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been scrambling for the additional 11 seats from smaller parties and former allies of the DMK-led alliance. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 23, is yet to make its political stance on supporting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as suspense continues in the state over the formation of a new government. (Also read: Vijay's bodyguard says ‘bigger picture is unfolding’ amid suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu: Stay patient)

What Mansoor said

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar.(Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan)

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Amid this, actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who contested as an independent candidate in the Lalgudi Assembly constituency, was seen at Vijay's Neelankarai residence. He spoke to reporters about the situation and said, “I came to see him and say that he is very brave. I came to say everything will be fine. He has won a majority here, and I came to encourage him at this time.”

He went on to add, “He (Vijay) has met the Governor for the third time, but the Governor is doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu... He (the Governor) does not have the right to say anything at all.”

Take a look:

About TVK not getting a majority

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{{^usCountry}} The TVK, which won 108 seats, sought support from several smaller camps secure 118 seats in the 234-seat assembly. The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats extended support to TVK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TVK, which won 108 seats, sought support from several smaller camps secure 118 seats in the 234-seat assembly. The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats extended support to TVK. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} TVK still needs one more seat to touch the majority mark to form a government. Vijay and his senior party functionaries met the governor Rajendra Arlekar for three consecutive days seeking to form the government. However, in a statement, the Lok Bhavan made it clear that TVK requires the majority support in the Tamil Nadu assembly which is essential for forming the government, has not been established. What happens next? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TVK still needs one more seat to touch the majority mark to form a government. Vijay and his senior party functionaries met the governor Rajendra Arlekar for three consecutive days seeking to form the government. However, in a statement, the Lok Bhavan made it clear that TVK requires the majority support in the Tamil Nadu assembly which is essential for forming the government, has not been established. What happens next? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The VCK is expected to formally announce its support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Saturday, a move that could significantly boost Vijay’s chances of forming the government in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VCK is expected to formally announce its support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Saturday, a move that could significantly boost Vijay’s chances of forming the government in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

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VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had earlier indicated that the party would adopt the Left parties' stand, reported news agency PTI. Both the CPI and CPI (M) have already extended support to the Vijay-led TVK in the government formation process.

The expected announcement is being closely watched as TVK remains one short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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