...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mansoor Ali Khan reveals Vijay is in distress: ‘The Governor is doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu’

Vijay-led TVK had not yet been able to clearly demonstrate majority support in the 234-member TN Assembly.

May 09, 2026 04:55 pm IST
By Santanu Das
Advertisement

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been scrambling for the additional 11 seats from smaller parties and former allies of the DMK-led alliance. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections on April 23, is yet to make its political stance on supporting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as suspense continues in the state over the formation of a new government. (Also read: Vijay's bodyguard says ‘bigger picture is unfolding’ amid suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu: Stay patient)

What Mansoor said

TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar.(Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan)

Amid this, actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who contested as an independent candidate in the Lalgudi Assembly constituency, was seen at Vijay's Neelankarai residence. He spoke to reporters about the situation and said, “I came to see him and say that he is very brave. I came to say everything will be fine. He has won a majority here, and I came to encourage him at this time.”

He went on to add, “He (Vijay) has met the Governor for the third time, but the Governor is doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu... He (the Governor) does not have the right to say anything at all.”

Take a look:

About TVK not getting a majority

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had earlier indicated that the party would adopt the Left parties' stand, reported news agency PTI. Both the CPI and CPI (M) have already extended support to the Vijay-led TVK in the government formation process.

The expected announcement is being closely watched as TVK remains one short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

tamil nadu assembly vijay
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Mansoor Ali Khan reveals Vijay is in distress: ‘The Governor is doing the biggest injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.