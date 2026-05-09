Vijay's bodyguard says ‘bigger picture is unfolding’ amid suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu: Stay patient

Taking to his Instagram Stories, one of Vijay’s bodyguards, Aroon Suresh, said, “The universe never makes mistakes. Stay patient… the bigger picture is unfolding. Happy day.”

Actor-turned-politician Vijay 's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ( TVK ) has been scrambling for the additional 11 seats from smaller parties and former allies of the DMK-led alliance. Accompanied by senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay submitted letters of support from the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Amid mounting uncertainty, Vijay's bodyguard, posted a note to tell fans and supporters to stay ‘patient.’ (Also read: Vijay's bodyguard posts about ‘hard battles’ amid Tamil Nadu government formation struggles )

Earlier, he had shared another note, in which he said, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles.” He also added, “Confident a irunga Nallathe nadakkum (Stay confident, good things will happen).”

Why TVK is unable to form government? In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party or alliance needs 118 MLAs to cross the majority mark and form the government. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats on its own, emerging as the single-largest party in the election. TVK has been scrambling for the additional 11 seats from smaller parties and former allies of the DMK-led alliance.

Congress became the first major party to formally support TVK after breaking ranks with the DMK-led alliance. Congress' support came with clear political conditions. The party said its backing was contingent on TVK keeping “communal forces” out of the alliance - an indirect reference to the BJP and NDA.

Meanwhile, several Kollywood stars came out in support of Vijay. Vishal is among the many stars who have come out in support of Vijay. The actor took to his X account and wrote, “If it’s not #Tvk and if it’s going to be anything else but the unimaginable/shellshocking combination of DMK/AIADMK alliance to form the next government , then I as a citizen and voter foresee a disastrous and catastrophic consequential turnout amidst common public. Will not go down well with anyone.”

The VCK is expected to formally announce its support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Saturday, a move that could significantly boost Vijay’s chances of forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had earlier indicated that the party would adopt the Left parties' stand, reported news agency PTI. Both the CPI and CPI (M) have already extended support to the Vijay-led TVK in the government formation process.

The expected announcement is being closely watched as TVK remains one short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.