Unthinkable AIADMK-DMK alliance buzz, kingmaker parties: All that TVK majority mark crisis has led to

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay's blockbuster electoral debut has dramatically turned into a struggle for majority with the fractured verdict pushing Tamil Nadu into an intense government formation battle where smaller parties have emerged as the real power brokers. A vendor sells pictures of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party president C Joseph Vijay during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Chennai on May 4 (AFP)

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly has thrown up a hung verdict with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats - 10 short of the halfway mark of 118 needed to form the government. Track all updates on Tamil Nadu government formation here

With Congress extending support to TVK, Vijay currently has the backing of 113 MLAs, still five short of the majority mark. The efforts to collect the remaining required number of seats has also prompted buzz of arch rivals AIADMK and DMK's alliance — which may in one scenario also lead to forever-adversaries Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being under the same tie-up.

The Congress and DMK were allies under the INDIA bloc of opposition parties, while the BJP had allied with the AIADMK for the Tamil Nadu election 2026. The DMK, however, has criticised the Congress move of extending support to the TVK.

Party-wise seat tally TVK - 108

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - 59

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - 47

Indian National Congress (INC) - 5

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) - 4

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 2

Communist Party of India (CPI) - 2

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) - 2

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP - 1

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) - 1

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMKMNKZ) - 1

If the far-fetched and almost unbelievable scenario of an AIADMK (47) and DMK (59) alliance was to become reality, the duo would still require 12 seats to prove majority — necessitating the support from the other single-digit winners, all of whom make up for 20 seats.

There, however, are many other parties who could extend support and help the implausible AIADMK-DMK alliance to reach the majority mark before the need for BJP and Congress to come under the same fold arises.

Governor seeks majority proof Amid the uncertainty, Vijay has had two unsuccessful trip to the governor house or Lok Bhavan. He met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the constitutional question over who should be invited to form the government moved to centre stage.

According to people aware of the matter, the governor asked TVK to demonstrate support from at least 118 MLAs before an invitation to form the government can be extended. Lok Bhavan also reportedly sought clarity on additional parties willing to back Vijay.