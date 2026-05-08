DMK, AIADMK, lifelong enemies, coming together to stop Vijay: Congress MP

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for their rumoured tie up to form the government in Tamil Nadu, saying that the two Dravidian parties are uniting only to prevent actor-politician Vijay from becoming the chief minister. Tagore, who is the Congress MP from Virudhunagar, put out a strongly worded post on social media on Friday. (ANI file photo)

Political circles in Tamil Nadu have been abuzz with speculation about a possible DMK-AIADMK alliance despite the two parties being old rivals.

Earlier this week, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the recently held state polls with 108 seats, falling 10 seats short of the majority mark. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance now stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Tagore, who is the Congress MP from Virudhunagar, put out a strongly worded post on social media on Friday, terming the rumoured DMK-AIADMK tie-up as anti-Tamil Nadu. “Two Dravidian parties. Lifelong enemies. Became one overnight. Not for Tamil Nadu. Not for secularism. To stop one single man, Vijay.”

He further said, “Congress saw it clearly. It exited. You cannot lie down with the B-team of RSS/BJP and call yourself secular.”

Also Read: Tamil Nadu govt formation news LIVE: DMK says ‘don’t think’ alliance with ‘major enemy’ AIADMK possible

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK’s Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established, ANI reported.

The governor sought clarity on the “magic number” required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK’s claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday night denied the possibility of the two parties coming together but added that the decision rests with party chief, MK Stalin. If Stalin takes such a decision (To support AIADMK), DMK will accept it. But so far that decision has not been taken, he said, adding: “The leader’s decision is our decision”.

Elangovan said the objective of his party was that a stable government should be formed in Tamil Nadu.

In response to that, Tagore wrote: “Stable Government is the political language two frightened parties use to protect their power. Will DMK remove its mask today? Who is a betrayer?”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee also shared an image on its official social media account saying, “Don’t betray the Mandate. Don’t Manipulate”.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan, whose party is an ally of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, responding to a query about a possible alliance between AIADMK-DMK, said: “Discussions have not taken concrete shape yet.”

“It does not look it has taken shape yet. If it comes to that, we will state our position (then)” he told reporters on Thursday.

Former AIADMK MLA S Semmalai when reporters asked about the speculation of an AIADMK-DMK alliance, said, his party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would make the final call.

“Whatever the decision may be, our general secretary will take. He will make a good decision. The decision he takes will be the final one. The decision he takes will only be for the good,” he said.