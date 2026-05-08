Vijay's bodyguard posts about ‘hard battles’ amid Tamil Nadu government formation struggles; TVK hits majority

One of Vijay’s bodyguards, Aroon Suresh, took to Instagram Stories amid uncertainty over the formation of the TN government. He wrote, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles.” He also added, “Confident a irunga Nallathe nadakkum (Stay confident, good things will happen).” Screenshots of his post are now being widely shared on social media.

Actor Vijay ’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), might have swept the Tamil Nadu elections, but the TN governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, told them they have to prove a majority to form the government. As the actor-debut politician struggled to form the TN government, his bodyguard posted a note about ‘hard battles’. (Also Read: Heartbroken Vijay fan, TVK supporter breaks down after he's not sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: ‘Shocked and confused’ )

Vijay has not had an easy road towards his debut in politics. He first had to face the deaths of 41 people at a stampede in Karur at one of his rallies. Then, TVK would allege that the then-ruling DMK party was making it harder to gather permissions for public rallies. In January, his Pongal release, Jana Nayagan, did not hit screens because the CBFC did not certify it and sent it to a revising committee. Despite approaching the courts, the producer received no relief.

In February, news broke that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after this, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai in matching outfits. In April, Jana Nayagan was leaked online in HD print days ahead of the elections. Nine arrests were made.

And now, after forming a coalition with Congress, Vijay was asked to prove a majority to take charge. Hours after Aroon's post, the debut politician secured a majority on Friday with support from VCK, CPI(M) and CPI.