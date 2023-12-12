Mansoor Ali Khan slammed by Madras High Court: ‘Trisha should’ve moved court for defamation’

The Madras High Court has slammed actor Mansoor Ali Khan for seeking ₹1 crore each in compensation from Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar. The actor alleged that the trio had made defamatory statements against him in public without verifying his statement on Trisha. The plea came up for hearing on Monday and the actor was pulled up. (Also Read: Trisha responds to Mansoor Ali Khan’s cryptic apology: ‘To err is human, to forgive is divine’)

Trisha should move the suit, says court

Mansoor Ali Khan called out by Madras High Court for his defamation case on Trisha

Justice N Sathish Kumar wondered why Mansoor was the one filing defamation suits instead of Trisha. “Did he tender the unconditional apology only to escape arrest? Actually, Trisha should have moved the suit for damage. On what basis has he moved it?” the court questioned him, requesting his counsel to advise him on how to act responsibly in public. The judge also directed Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu to respond to the suit.

Mansoor claims innocence…again

Mansoor claimed that he hasn’t uttered anything wrong against any person personally. His petition read that he was merely commenting on the negative shades he had played in the past and how certain scenes he had done are no longer the norm. He reinstated that no personal comments were made against Trisha or any women in his statement. The judge however criticised Mansoor for constantly landing himself in controversies.

Case adjourned to later this month

Mansoor’s legal counsel submitted footage of the actor’s uncut interview where he made the alleged statement. The court adjourned the case to December 22, asking Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu to present their statements.

Mansoor landed himself in hot soup when he expressed disappointment in an interview that he did not have any exploitative scenes with Trisha in Leo. Since then, he has been criticised for his statement not just by fans. Trisha vowed never to work with the actor again, while Chiranjeevi and Khushbu called him out on social media.

