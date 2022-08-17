Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share romantic dance on the streets of Spain, fans dub them 'most adorable couple'. Watch

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared videos and pictures of him on a vacation with his actor-wife Nayanthara in Spain. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, is currently making the most of their free time before both get back to their work commitments. In the posts shared by Vignesh, the two can be seen sightseeing and relaxing in Barcelona. (Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share romantic moment on Thailand honeymoon)

In one of the posts, pictures show Nayanthara and Vignesh dancing in a street of Barcelona, drawing much ove from fans. In a video posted on Instagram Reels, Nayanthara can be seen relaxing while viewing the clear sky and roads of Valencia. Vignesh captioned the post, “No Pain … No Spain #WorkHard #Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again. This vacay feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time !! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!! Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling , eating and listening to music around the globe. ”

One fan commented, “Thank you so much for always posting our Nayan's pics and videos" on his post. Another fan wrote, “Finally your pictures on your Instagram. Stay blessed both of you.” Fans dropped heart emojis for him and his wife. Commenting on the pictures where the couple is dancing, one fan wrote, “They are the most adorable couple.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated Independence Day 2022 in Spain. Both of them, walked around the streets with the national flag and posed for photos and videos.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. The couple's wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and many other celebs. The couple's wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will soon be out on Netflix. It has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

