Nayanthara confirms she’s engaged to Vignesh Shivn on Tamil talk show, watch video

Actor Nayanthara has confirmed that she is engaged to her live-in partner Vignesh Shivn on regional television. As part of the promotions of her forthcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann, Nayanthara revealed about her relationship status.

In a clip from a television talk show on Star Vijay, Nayanthara confirmed that she’s engaged to Vignesh Shivn.

In the clip, the host was seen asking Nayanthara about the ring on her finger. She went on to confirm that it was her engagement ring.

When asked what she likes in Vignesh Shivn, Nayanthara says pretty much everything.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn have been dating each for quite some time now. Recently, Vignesh answered a set of questions from his fans on Instagram AMA on various topics including a few on his girlfriend Nayanthara.

When a fan asked why he’s not getting married to Nayanthara yet, Vignesh said that marriage costs a lot of money and he’s currently saving up. He also added that he’s waiting for the coronavirus to go away.

Asked if he likes to see Nayanthara in a traditional outfit or western, Vignesh said he likes seeing her more in a saree. He also shared a few special pictures with Nayanthara on special requests.

Talking about Nayanthara’s favourite perfume, Vignesh said it would be Clive Christian’s No 1.

Also read: When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

Vignesh and Nayanthara first met on the sets of the former’s second directorial project Naanum Rowdy Dhan. Several reports over the years have claimed that they’ve been engaged for a while now.

Vignesh and Nayanthara recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was recently picked for Shanghai International Film Festival. The film tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life. It features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON