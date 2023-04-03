Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin boys

Actor Nayanthara, who attended an award function in Chennai over the weekend, used the opportunity to reveal the full names of her twin boys. Speaking at the event, she went on to reveal even the middle name of her boys who go by the first names, Uyir and Ulagam. Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares unseen pic of Nayanthara and their twins, calls himself 'blessed'. See post

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara with twins Uyir and Ulagam at home.

When Nayanthara was asked to reveal the full names of her boys, she said it out loud on stage much to the excitement of everyone who was gathered. Answering the question by the host about the full names of her boys, she said: “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.”

Last year on June 9, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity. Among the guests who made it to their wedding were Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Speaking to India Today on how much life has changed for him as a parent, he had said: “It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now.”

On the first day of 2023, Vignesh took to Twitter to recall how 2022 was a special year for him. From marrying Nayanthara to becoming a father to twin boys, it was an eventful year for Vignesh. In the note, he wrote, “Getting blessed with two boys who just make me tear up every time I see them, every time I go near them... the tears from my eyes touch them before my lips could: ) Twoooo blessed I feel always, Thank God (sic).”

He had also thanked fans for their support for his last release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also starred Nayanthara alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

