Nayanthara knows Malavika Mohanan was calling her out for wearing makeup in hospital scene: 'she was talking about me'

Actor Nayanthara’s latest film Connect hit the screens worldwide on Thursday. The actor recently responded to criticism about her ‘prim and proper’ image in her films. She has clarified that just because she’s part of commercial cinema, it doesn’t mean she has to look shabby. She also said she wouldn’t give so much importance to her looks if she’s doing realistic cinema. Also read: Connect review: Nayanthara’s film offers unadulterated horror experience

As part of a promotional interview with TV host Dhivyadarshini, Nayanthara reacted to criticism from actor Malavika Mohanan in an older interview. The clip has gone viral on social media.

In the first half of the clip, Malavika is seen talking about a ‘big superstar’s' hospital scene which had her makeup and hair perfectly in place. She says, “I’ve seen this really big superstar actress from a hospital scene. She’s dying but she’s in full make-up. With eye-liner, hair done and not even one hair out of place. I’m like how can a person be dying with their lipstick in place. Even if it’s a commercial film and you have to look pretty, it has to be a little realistic."

Nayanthara responds to this particular statement from Malavika in the second half of the clip. She says “In this interview of another heroine, she didn’t mention my name but she was talking about me. She said she saw me in a hospital scene from a movie and I looked prim and proper. She’s asked how someone can look so pretty in a hospital scene. I don’t say one has to look prim and proper in a hospital but that doesn't mean you have to look shabby, no?”

Nayanthara pointed out that the particular scene was from a commercial film. “There’s a huge difference when you’re doing a realistic film and commercial film. When you’re doing a realistic film, you go to that level where you look the part. This particular example was from a commercial film. In this film, my director wanted me to look this way. The film is being taken from a commercial aspect,” she added.

Nayanthara's new film Connect has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan. A lockdown horror-thriller, the film features Nayanthara as the mother of a girl possessed by a ghost.

