Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulate ‘beautiful couple’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on Thursday. The filmmaker shared photos from their wedding ceremony on social media, soon after. Their wedding at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram was attended by actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Vijay, among many others. Following the wedding, many celebs, including actors Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, congratulated the newlyweds on social media. Read more: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding highlights, newlyweds share photos

Katrina sent her good wishes to the couple on her Instagram Stories. Sharing their wedding photo, she wrote, “Sending you lots of love Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan. Congratulations.” Actor Pooja Hegde called Nayanthara the ‘most stunning bride’ as she congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram Stories. Sharing Vignesh's wedding post, she wrote, “Congratulations to you two.”

Katrina Kaif wished newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh on Instagram.

Samantha, who reportedly missed Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding ceremony in Chennai, as she was filming her upcoming Telegu movie Kushi, showed her support for the newlyweds on social media. On Thursday, on her Instagram Stories she shared their wedding photo, and wrote, “Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life.” Samantha and Nayanthara were seen together in the 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh, it also starred Vijay Sethupathi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram.

Tamil film actors like Manjima Mohan and Aishwarya Rajesh, too, shared their best wishes for Nayanthara and Vignesh on social media. Manjima retweeted Vignesh’s wedding photo, writing, “Congratulations. Wishing you both a happy married life.” Aishwarya also wished the couple, sharing “Wow, wishing the most gorgeous #Nayanathara and @VigneshShivN a happy married life.”

On Thursday, following their wedding ceremony, Vignesh shared the photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony. The director tweeted a picture of the couple, writing, “On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara.” The couple married in Chennai on Thursday.

Before the wedding, Shivan shared a heartfelt note for Nayanthara, on Instagram. “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful!” he wrote.

