Nayanthara wears sindoor, shows her mehendi at press meet with Vignesh Shivan. Watch the newlyweds' video here

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot earlier this week, interacted with the media on Saturday first time since the wedding. Several pictures and videos of the newlyweds surfaced online from the press meet. The couple smiled, held hands and posed for the camera. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan walk hand-in-hand as they visit Tirumala temple. Watch)

For the meet, Nayanthara draped a yellow saree and bluish-green blouse. She also wore traditional jewellery and sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead. Vignesh wore a grey shirt and navy blue trousers.

In a video, both of them thanked the people. Nayanthara said in English and Tamil, "All of you okay? Thank you, thank you so much for coming. Thank you for all the support you guys have been giving us for years. We need it even more now as we are married and stepping into a new phase."

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on Thr in Chennai in an intimate ceremony. After performing all the rituals, Vignesh took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from his big day. Nayanthara chose to wear a vermillion red, custom-designed saree by Monica Shah of Jade. On the other hand, Vignesh opted for a veshti, kurta and shawl--all handcrafted. Also, the attires were personalised with the couple's names.

Vignesh also penned a heartfelt note on social media. He wrote, "On a scale of 10 ...She's Nayan & am the one. By God's Grace.. jus married." In one of the images, Vignesh tied the sacred 'thali' around Nayanthara's neck. In another picture, he sealed the special moment by giving a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead. He also dropped a solo picture of Nayanathra and captioned it, "From Nayan mam ... to Kadambari ... to #Thangamey .... to my baby ..... and then my Uyir ... and also my Kanmani ..... and now ... MY WIFE."

Many celebs wished the couple on social media. "Sending you lots of love Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan. Congratulations," actor Katrina Kaif wrote. "Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life," Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted on Instagram Story. Actor Pooja Hegde called Nayanthara the 'most stunning bride' as she congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram Stories. Sharing Vignesh's wedding post, she wrote, "Congratulations to you two." Ajith, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor and Rajinikanth were present at the wedding.

