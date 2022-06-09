Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Fans post old pics of 'bride' in anticipation of first photos

Director Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are getting married on Thursday near Chennai. The couple was in a relationship for many years, and got engaged in 2020. Vignesh announced his and Nayanthara’s wedding date on Tuesday. The couple is reportedly getting married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. Days after reports of him testing positive for Covid-19, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen in his new film Jawan alongside Nayanthara, attended the wedding. Actors Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, are reported to have attended the wedding at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. Check out all the live updates: