Nelson Dilipkumar pens heartfelt note for Rajinikanth after Jailer success: ‘Your phenomenon has pushed boundaries’

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has become one of the biggest hits of the year after its release last month. Now, director Nelson Dilipkumar took to his Instagram on Monday to pen a heartfelt tribute for Rajinikanth, and the rest of the cast and crew for the film's huge success at the box office. (Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film steadily marches towards impressive ₹650 crore milestone)

Nelson's Instagram post

Rajinikanth's action film Jailer has grossed more than ₹ 600 crore worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, Nelson penned a long note, which began with, "I take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to everyone in making Jailer a massive success. I would like to start by thanking the press and media for your constant love and support. I would also like to extend my support to all the distributors and exhibitors of Jailer."

In the note, he also mentioned the contribution of the cast of the film, and said, “Tamannaah ji I feel so humbled by your magnanimity in accepting the role. We had a wonderful time working with you. Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, Jackie Shroff sir I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your presence has elevated Jailer to greater heights… Rockstar Anirudh, you have always given me your love and unwavering support. Your music is the soul of Jailer. Thank you so much. Keep rocking and keep inspiring!!"

On Rajinikanth

Nelson then expressed his gratitude for Rajinikanth in the note and said, “Superstar Rajinikanth sir thank you so much for the opportunity. Your energy, commitment, dedication, passion, simplicity and humbleness have always been a learning experience for me and the whole crew. Your phenomenon has pushed boundaries, broke records and made Jailer a tremendous success. I shall cherish this to be one of the most treasured experiences of my life."

Jailer's box office

Jailer collected more than ₹600 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film also set the record by becoming the second fastest ₹600 crore-grossing Tamil movie ever after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which was released in 2018. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Recently, Rajinikanth and the team of Jailer, including music composer Anirudh Ravichander, were gifted luxury cars by the film's producers in Chennai following the massive box office performance.

