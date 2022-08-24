Interview: Nithya Menen says 'When I look at a Shobana or Kanchana, that's completely not me'

Nithya Menen is basking in the phenomenal response for her latest Tamil release, Thiruchitrambalam, which also stars Dhanush. At the box-office, the film has grossed over ₹50 crore in its opening weekend worldwide. Nithya’s character of Shobana, who plays Dhanush’s ever positive neighbor and best friend, is one of the biggest highlights of the movie. In a chat with Hindustan Times, she opens up on what drew her to the project, directorial dreams and how her television debut has earned a new set of audiences. Also read: Nithya Menen denies getting married, says ‘I no longer need to get calls to arrange events for my wedding'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nithya says it’s not always the character alone that gets her excited to sign a project. “When I hear something, it needs to be sensible, needs to be real, needs to be an actual film. It's very simple. It needs to be a real story that wants to be told,” she said, adding, there are two ways to package a film. “When it comes to commercial cinema, you pick and choose what you want and package it in a way so that you can sell it to the audience. That is not something that excites me. I choose films that make a little more sense with a genuine story that wants to be told.”

She further explains that she doesn’t follow a process when it comes to picking a role. “From a creative perspective, an artist will never over analyse anything. You just go with your feeling and instinct. If I look at an Ok Kanmani, I say that's so me and I could play it. But when I look at a Shobana or Kanchana, that's completely not me and I tell myself how challenging it'd be to play these roles. I don’t really plan it out. Acting is not a profession for me. I see acting as an extension of who I’m.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prod her about what got her excited about Thiruchitrambalam, and if it’s the character of a girl bestie to a mainstream hero, she said, “Not really. I saw the whole premise of the film. I knew exactly where Dhanush was coming from when he called me personally and spoke to me. He told me there's this beautiful film and it requires actors who could look real in their parts and not deliver a performance. He briefed me about the character and told me how important it'll be in the whole story.”

Having already proved her mettle as an actor as well as singer, Nithya recently donned the producer’s hat for Telugu film, Skylab. Speaking about her decision to turn producer, she said, "Skylab was a different kind of film to produce. It wasn't done conventionally. It was not planned as acting had happened. It happened because it was inevitable and there was no other choice. I wanted to see the film get made and done right. The experience of producing was full of joy because we really loved the film. I'm so happy that it was the first film I produced. It's the kind of film that'll always be appreciated whenever people watch it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nithya says it would’ve been quite challenging to be a female producer in a male-dominated industry a decade ago. But the scenario has changed now, things are a lot more organised now, she says. “Production is definitely not easy as it involves finances but when you're doing it for a film that you really love, it just flows. The time is right now for anybody to come and make what they want. The industry is still male-dominated and the scenario was different a decade ago but it doesn't stop us now. Women can put projects together with a lot more avenues and opportunities available to explore currently.”

Nithya also admits she has directorial plans and she’s hopeful of fulfilling them soon. “There are ideas and I've spoken about them. But these are not things that can happen like that. I need to make sure it's something worthwhile and good. I've always been a writer and filmmaker by spirit. It'll definitely happen at some point.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With over 15 years of acting experience, Nithya recently forayed into television as one of the judges of Telugu Indian Idol. Speaking about the experience of being on the show, she said: “The most interesting aspect was the response from people. A different set of audience responded to my work on the show and that for me was interesting. The feedback I got was that it was really nice to see the real personality behind Nithya. It was very unique feedback.”

Nithya is looking forward to the release of two Malayalam films - Aaram Thirukalpana and a project with Anjali Menon. She also has the third season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe and a Telugu original titled Kumari Srimati.