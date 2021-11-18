On Nayanthara's birthday, Vignesh Shivan lights up the sky with fireworks, gets special cake for 'lady superstar'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan organised a surprise birthday bash for his girlfriend Nayanthara on Wednesday night. Vignesh took to Instagram to share glimpses of the party and Nayanthara’s reaction to it was just priceless.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Couple of videos from the birthday celebrations of have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Nayanthara looks absolutely surprised after seeing the birthday cake made of her name.

In another video, the sky was lit up with fireworks to ring in Nayanthara’s 37th birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, who have been in a relationship for a few years now, recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal aka Pebbles was recently picked for Shanghai International Film Festival. The film tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find their way in life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pebbles features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has been directed by PS Vinothraj. The film was recently selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2022.

Last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe; Nayanthara currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside Nayanthara.

Recently, in a clip from a television talk show on Star Vijay, Nayanthara confirmed that she’s engaged to Vignesh Shivan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, the host is seen asking Nayanthara about the ring on her finger. She went on to confirm that it’s her engagement ring.

When asked what she likes in Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara says pretty much everything.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dating each for quite some time now. Recently, Vignesh answered a set of questions from his fans on Instagram AMA on various topics including a few on Nayanthara.

When a fan asked why he’s not getting married to Nayanthara yet, Vignesh said that marriage costs a lot of money and he’s currently saving up. He also added that he’s waiting for the coronavirus to go away.