Pa Ranjith condemns manhandling of protesting wrestlers: ‘Champions have been treated without dignity and respect'

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who is known for films such as Kaala and Sarpatta Parambarai, has tweeted in support of Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, among others, protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have accused him of sexual harassment of female athletes. Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada slams Kamal Haasan for his silence over her Me Too allegations, reacts to his wrestlers protest tweet

Ranjith said that the champions have been treated ‘without dignity and respect’. Last week, Kamal Haasan also took to Twitter to extend his support for the one-month mark of the wrestlers’ protest against.

Pa Ranjith demanded the immediate removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Pa Ranjith tweets in support of wrestlers

In his tweet, Ranjith has condemned the manhandling of the wrestlers who have been peacefully protesting. The protest has been going on at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for over a month.

On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Condemnations against the manhandling of peacefully protesting Sakshi Malik and other Wrestling Olympians and World Championship at the wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Wrestling Federation Chairman and BJP MP (sic)."

He further wrote, “The champions, who unfurled the India’s tricolour flag at world championship have been treated without any dignity and respect. It is a disgrace that the government has neither responded to the protest nor to their decision of the champions immersing their medals river water (sic).”

Demands Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's removal from WFI

Ranjith requested for the immediate removal of Singh from his post as Chairman of WFI and lawful action against him. He said, “In solidarity with wrestlers protest, I demand the immediate removal of Singh from his post as Chairman of WFI and MP and lawful action against Singh.”

Kamal Haasan's tweets about one-month of wrestlers' protest

Kamal Haasan is the latest celebrity to bring to attention the ongoing protest by the wrestling community in India. The veteran actor spoke up about the issue on social media as the protest hit the one month mark.

Last week, Kamal Haasan had tweeted, “Today marks 1 month of protests by athletes of the wrestling fraternity. Instead of fighting for national glory, we have forced them to fight for personal safety. Fellow Indians ,who deserves our attention, our national sporting icons or a politician with an extensive criminal history?"

On the career-front, Ranjith is busy with the shoot of upcoming Tamil film, Thangalaan. The film’s shoot recently came to a standstill after actor Vikram suffered an injury to his rib while rehearsing for an action sequence.

The film marks his maiden collaboration with Vikram, who will be seen playing the leader of a small tribe. It also stars Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

