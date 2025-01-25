Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar honoured with Padma Bhushan

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is on cloud following the win at the Dubai 24H racing event earlier this month, has one more reason to celebrate. The actor has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award. Also read: Ajith Kumar thanks all for love, encouragement for Dubai race: ‘It motivates me to push my limits’ Ajith Kumar recently got back to racing recently and is the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing.

Padma Awards 2025 announced

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, were announced on Saturday. They have been conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Ajith Kumar has been honoured with the nation's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, by the Government of India. The actor has been honoured with the award for his contribution to the field of art.

He will get the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremonial function which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi later this year.

This year, 19 icons have been conferred with Padma Bhushan. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

About Ajith

Earlier this month, actor Ajith Kumar triumphed in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. His team, Racing by Bas Koeten, secured third place in the 991 category, and Ajith received the Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category.

Ajith has two films up for release—Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. The former was supposed to be released during Pongal but was postponed; a new release date has yet to be announced. The latter will be released in theatres on April 10. He is yet to announce other projects, but Lokesh Kanagaraj recently expressed interest in working with him.