Police, bomb squad perform security check at Rajinikanth, Dhanush's Chennai homes due to email hoax

On Monday, October 27, actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush received bomb threats to their residences via an email sent to the Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police’s (DGP) official email ID. The Hindu reported that the police have since investigated and found the threats to be a hoax. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Bomb threats targeting celebrities in Chennai: Ilaiyaraaja latest to get hoax email after Trisha Krishnan, Vijay) Rajinikanth and Dhanush received bomb threats at their residences via email.

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats

The report states that unknown persons sent emails to the DGP, which were later forwarded to the Greater Chennai City Police, stating that bombs had been placed at the residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush, apart from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Sevalperunthagai.

After receiving the email, the Teynampet police went to Rajinikanth’s house for a security check with a bomb detection and disposal squad. However, the actor’s security informed them that no unidentified person had entered the house to place the explosive, so it must be a hoax. The police and bomb squad also checked the houses of others named in the emails and found them to be a hoax.

Tamil personalities receive bomb threat hoaxes

On October 2, emails were sent to the DGP claiming that bombs had been placed at the offices and residences of several VIPs, including at Trisha Krishnan’s home in Teyanampet and Sekher’s in Mandaveli.

On October 9, police arrested a 37-year-old man named Shabik for making a call to the police room about planting a bomb at actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s Neelankarai residence.

On October 14, music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s studio in T Nagar was targeted. The police determined that all these emails were a hoax. Several politicians, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, have also been the targets of these hoax bomb threats.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and is now shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2. He will also star in a film with Kamal Haasan. Dhanush was last seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa and Idli Kadai, which he directed. He will soon star in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.