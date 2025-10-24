Idli Kadai OTT release date: When and where to watch Dhanush's film streaming less than a month after it hit theatres

Idli Kadai OTT release date: Missed Dhanush's directorial venture Idli Kadai in theatres? Don't worry, as the Tamil-language drama is all set for an OTT release. The drama, which also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Shalini Pandey in key roles, tells the story of a man whose father runs a traditional idli stall. On Friday, Netflix India announced the OTT release date of the film on their social media accounts. Idli Kadai will stream on the platform from October 29. Idli Kadai OTT release date: Dhanush plays the lead in the drama he directed and produced too.

Idli Kadai OTT release

The streaming giant released a small promo from the film to announce the release date. The caption read, "Get ready to have a blockbuster breakfast with Idli Kadai ♨️🔥

Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

About the film

In Idli Kadai, Dhanush stars as Murugan, who ventures into his own business, away from his father's idli kadai (shack) that is much-loved by the locals. Things escalate, and Murugan has no other choice but to fight back when his father's business is threatened. The film was released in theatres on October 1, so its OTT release date arrives in less than a month since it hit theatres.

Dhanush directed the film and produced it under Wunderbar Studio with Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. GV Prakash has composed the film’s music.

At the audio launch of Idli Kadai, Dhanush claimed that the film’s title was inspired by his love for idlis in childhood. He said, “As a kid, I always craved idlis every single day, but I couldn’t afford them. Hence, we started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. The money we get will be based on the amount of flowers we collect every day. My sister, cousins and I would wake up at 4 AM to do this for over two hours. We’d get a little over ₹2 each for the jobs.”